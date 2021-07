It’s been all gas no brakes this Summer for Virgil Abloh, especially in terms of his. collaborations as he made a strong statement at Paris Fashion Week with the unveiling of his Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1s, kick started the roll out for his whopping 50-piece Dunk capsule and even teases his impending Air Jordan 2 colorways. And now, the streetwear icon is gearing up to broaden his already successful Swoosh catalog with a trio of Off-White™ x Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% colorways, all of which have been unveiled by way of official imagery.