Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kids no longer need permits to operate lemonade stands after Pritzker signs 50 bills into law

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Youth lemonade stands in Illinois will be free to operate without a permit, but not until after the new year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 50 bills Friday. He’s been working through more than 650 bills legislators passed both chambers in the spring legislative session. He’s already signed dozens he’s been sent. There’s still more than 500 bills he has to work through.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Bills#Pension Fund#Lemonade#Affordable Housing#House#Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Jefferson City, MOmaconhomepress.com

Governor Parson Signs Four Bills Into Law

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law. Extends the sunset for the Advanced Industrial Manufacturing (AIM) zones program from August 28, 2023 to August 28, 2030. SB 44 - Relating to Public Utilities:. Prohibits local governments from banning certain types and sources of energy, modifies...
Springfield, ILvandaliaradio.com

Governor Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Asian-American History Classes

(Springfield, IL) — School kids in Illinois are now required to learn about Asian-American history. Governor Pritzker signed a law on Friday that requires the classes. The law takes effect in the 2022-2023 school year and requires U.S. History classes to teach about the contributions of Asian Americans from the building of the railroad to the civil rights movement. Illinois’ two Asian American lawmakers sponsored the new law.
Public Healthnorthernpublicradio.org

Pritzker Signs Law Extending Grant Program for Behavioral Health Services

Illinois must develop a plan to continue a grant program for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics by January 2022. Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation, which will extend a grant program that provides funding for behavioral health providers. Some providers have already begun to been receiving CCBHC funding through federal grants.
Springfield, ILKankakee Daily Journal

CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill expanding Medicaid

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, smoking cessation and dental services. Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday, July 6, signed Senate Bill 2294, which passed unanimously out of both chambers during...
Columbus, OHIronton Tribune

Stephens’ natural gas bill signed into law

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill announced on Thursday that his sponsored legislation under House Bill 201 has been signed into law by the governor. The legislation prevents local governments from limiting the use of natural gas and propane. Stephens attended the signing ceremony on Thursday. “Here in...
Agriculturemauinow.com

Sustainability Bills Signed into Law

Governor David Ige on Friday signed seven sustainability bills into law during a ceremony at Washington Place to support local food production, protect people and businesses from rising sea levels, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and prioritize the creation of green jobs. “I applaud the Legislature’s focus on sustainability issues this...
Illinois StateCentral Illinois Proud

WATCH: Pritzker signs bill expanding healthcare access across Illinois

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that aims to expand access to healthcare statewide. He made it official while visiting a Red Cross Blood donation drive outside Chicago Tuesday. “Many Illinoisans who suddenly found themselves in need of Medicaid coverage in the face of...
Illinois StateKMOV

Let there be lemonade | Illinois girl gets state law changed after her stand was shut down

KANKAKEE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It's not everyday a teenager helps change the law, but it recently happened in Illinois. A couple years ago, officials stopped 13-year-old Hayli Martinez from running her lemonade stand in Kankakee, a small town outside of Chicago, saying her stand violated health regulations. Her story sparked outrage around the world, so earlier this month Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB 119, dubbed "Hayli's Law," allowing all children under 16 to operate a lemonade stand without a permit.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker Signs Law To Get Ball Rolling After Continued Delays In Licenses For Minority Marijuana Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Recreational marijuana sales continue to break records in Illinois, but the same companies have continued to cash in. Sales record after sales record has been shattered – even through the pandemic – as the State of Illinois has raked in more than $100 million in taxes and fees. And medical marijuana companies got the first go at recreational weed and have continued to profit.
Springfield, ILwjbc.com

Gov. Pritzker signs comprehensive health care bill

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday signed what he said was a comprehensive health care bill. “This legislation provides Medicaid coverage for whole health programs,” said the governor, “veterans’ support specialists so our heroes receive care that recognizes their unique struggles, individual and group programs for those seeking help ending their tobacco addiction, and an expansion of mental health resources through the addition of clinical professional counselors.”
Niles, ILJournal & Topics

Pritzker Signs Bill At Niles West Mandating Asian History

Niles Township Dist. 219 is currently the only high school district in the state that offers an Asian history program. Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie, mandating all schools offer an Asian history class. The Teaching Equitable Asian American Community...
Chicago, ILwjbc.com

Gov. Pritzker signs criminal justice bill; Republicans say it tells a different story

SPRINGFIELD – As Gov. JB Pritzker signed some criminal justice bills into law Thursday, Illinois House Republicans told a different story. “Gov. Pritzker has been touting his so-called success in criminal justice reform. I’d like to know what he considers to be a failure,” said State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst). So far in Chicago, we are halfway through the year, and we have the highest murder rate that many of us have ever seen. Why is this happening? It’s happening because of bad government policies that prioritizes predators over people.”.
Alton, ILTelegraph

Pritzker signs bill continuing mental health help

ALTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that continues a grant program that has expanded access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services in Southern Illinois. The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (or CCBHC) program is designed to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy