Kids no longer need permits to operate lemonade stands after Pritzker signs 50 bills into law

SPRINGFIELD – As Gov. JB Pritzker signed some criminal justice bills into law Thursday, Illinois House Republicans told a different story. “Gov. Pritzker has been touting his so-called success in criminal justice reform. I’d like to know what he considers to be a failure,” said State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst). So far in Chicago, we are halfway through the year, and we have the highest murder rate that many of us have ever seen. Why is this happening? It’s happening because of bad government policies that prioritizes predators over people.”.