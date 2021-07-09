Kids no longer need permits to operate lemonade stands after Pritzker signs 50 bills into law
(The Center Square) – Youth lemonade stands in Illinois will be free to operate without a permit, but not until after the new year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 50 bills Friday. He’s been working through more than 650 bills legislators passed both chambers in the spring legislative session. He’s already signed dozens he’s been sent. There’s still more than 500 bills he has to work through.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0