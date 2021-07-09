Bale Breaker Brewing Announces the Return of Bubba’s Brew IPA

Yakima, Wash. – July 9, 2021 – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, today announces the upcoming release of Bubba’s Brew IPA. Bubba’s Brew is a fan favorite, brewed every year for Bale Breaker’s annual Ales For ALS fundraising event. Although the event is again on hiatus, the brewery has canned this beer for the second year in a row in order to reach as many customers as possible and raise money for Ales for ALS.