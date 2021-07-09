Iowa DOT reminding drivers to slow down, move over for workers as anniversary of 2 deaths approaches
AMES, Iowa — It's almost been a year since two Iowa Department of Transportation workers were struck and killed while working alongside a road. Derrick Greenfield, the District 1 safety and training coordinator, said because of this, DOT staff are constantly training workers to be as safe as possible. But he also said drivers need to be more aware of their surroundings.www.weareiowa.com
