Can We Talk About BTS's Cowboy Dance Moves in the "Permission to Dance" Music Video?

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of the international success of their single "Butter," which has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for six weeks, BTS has released a new summer single that has us ready to get up and move. In the music video for "Permission to Dance," which premiered on July 8, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and the rest of the BTS crew hit the desert in full cowboy attire — yes, including chaps, Stetsons, and a lot of fringe — to show off their exceptional dance moves.

Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Takes His Girl To Candyland For "Love Music" Video

A month following the release of his latest single "Love Music,"Lil Yachty has come through with the official music video, introducing us to a whole new vibrant world. Unlike anything else that the Quality Control camp has released this year, the Atlanta rapper creates a colorful land for himself and his girlfriend, enjoying their time together as they frolick through sunflower gardens, cotton candy clouds, and more.
hiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch

It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
allkpop.com

BTS go anywhere for special 'Permission to Dance' video

BTS have revealed their 'anywhere' video for "Permission to Dance". In the video above, BTS virtually go everywhere and anywhere as they dance to their latest hit track. As previously reported, "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & Dancenowdecatur.com

BTS Announces Permission To Dance Challenge

BTS and YouTube officially announce the Permission to Dance Challenge starting this Friday, July 23th through Saturday, August 14th, exclusively on YouTube Shorts. Fans are invited to create a 15-second short, replicating the core dance moves from the septet’s latest music video. As part of the challenge, BTS will be spotlighting some of their favorite Shorts in a compilation video so fans are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations to be considered.
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Give Themselves Permission to Debut at No. 1 With ‘Permission to Dance’

Ain’t nothing that can stop how they move — right to the top of the charts. BTS debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “Permission to Dance” on July 19, accomplishing the rare feat of replacing their own previous No. 1 hit, “Butter.” The new single, the K-pop group’s third fully in English, marks their fifth total No. 1 hit and fourth No. 1 debut. BTS previously debuted at No. 1 with “Butter,” “Life Goes On” (the first Korean-language No. 1 debut), and “Dynamite,” and also hit No. 1 for their feature on Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” remix. “Permission to Dance” ties the BTS boys with Drake and Justin Bieber for second-most No. 1 debuts, behind Ariana Grande’s five; it also gives them the fastest run of No. 1 hits (ten months and two weeks) since Michael Jackson’s record Bad run from 1987 to 1988 (which took nine months and two weeks). BTS is the first group to replace itself at No. 1 since Drake’s “Nice for What” replaced “God’s Plan” in July 2018.
allkpop.com

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanks ARMY for getting BTS' 'Permission to Dance' to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanked ARMY for getting BTS' "Permission to Dance" to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'. After BTS ranked in at #1 for 7 weeks straight with "Butter", their newest all-English track "Permission to Dance" hit the top spot on 'Billboard's HOT 100' chart. The HYBE group's newest song is their 5th to hit #1 following "Butter", "Dynamite", "Life Goes On", and "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]".
Theater & DanceNME

Listen to BTS’ funky R&B remix of ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop boyband BTS have released a brand-new R&B remix of their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’. Big Hit Music announced via fan community site Weverse that the synth-heavy remix is “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility”. It also shared that the new remix was prepared to express its gratitude towards fans for their love and support for BTS’ music.
Theater & DanceHypebae

BTS To Perform "Permission To Dance" and "Dynamite" on 'BBC Radio 1'

BBC Radio 1 has announced that BTS‘s seven members are set to make their Radio 1 Live Lounge debut next week. Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook will be performing two of their chart-topping tracks, “Permission To Dance” and “Dynamite,” as well as a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’s 1997 song “I’ll Be Missing You.” Presenter Adele Roberts will be interviewing the K-pop septet on July 28 at 10:35 p.m. BST (5:35 p.m. EST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS’ Suga says he feels “a bit dazed” over the success of ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS rapper Suga has expressed his gratitude towards fans over the success of the group’s latest single ‘Permission To Dance’. In a brief vlog uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel BANGTANTV on July 21, Suga opened up about his feelings over the success of ‘Permission To Dance’, which recently debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. During the video, the K-pop idol also conveyed his gratefulness towards the group’s fans (also known as ARMYs) for the achievement.

