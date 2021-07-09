Can We Talk About BTS's Cowboy Dance Moves in the "Permission to Dance" Music Video?
Coming off of the international success of their single "Butter," which has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for six weeks, BTS has released a new summer single that has us ready to get up and move. In the music video for "Permission to Dance," which premiered on July 8, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and the rest of the BTS crew hit the desert in full cowboy attire — yes, including chaps, Stetsons, and a lot of fringe — to show off their exceptional dance moves.www.popsugar.com
