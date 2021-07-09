Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Mini-surge at plate

Adames went 3-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Pirates. Adames was one of three Brewers that went deep against Pittsburgh's starter, JT Brubaker, and the shortstop has been on a power tear of late with four homers over his last eight games. He also has hit safely in all but two games during that eight-game stretch while plating 11 runs, scoring eight of his own and posting a strong 8:6 BB:K to go along with a .379 average. It's safe to say this has been one of Adames' most productive stretches of the entire campaign.