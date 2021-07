After a short dry spell, wet weather is making a comeback for central Illinois. A low pressure system is dragging a cold into our region helping to trigger scattered showers and storms across central Illinois for Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of central Illinois under a MARGINAL RISK or SLIGHT RISK for severe storms (level 1 & 2, out of 5) with the primary concerns being gusty winds and locally heavy rain, but an isolated tornado and funnel clouds are also possible.