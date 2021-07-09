Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Big and Little Brother of the Year make us Proud to be from Pittsburgh

By Jennifer Tomazic, WPXI-TV, Ashley Bishop, WPXI.com
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZwX0_0asYnSvg00

PITTSBURGH — Two guys from Pittsburgh just got a huge honor: they won Big and Little Brother of the year for the entire country for the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization!

And after spending even the shortest amount of time with them, you realize why.

Mark Bezilla and Eric Gary are family in every sense of the word.

When Eric has a football game, Mark is in the stands.

When Mark got married, Eric was in the wedding.

When Eric needed someone for Take Your Father to School Day, he didn’t hesitate to call on Mark.

“Whenever he asked me to join him on that day, it kind of took my breath away a little,” said Mark.

At that moment, Mark knew the relationship was going to be special with the boy chosen to be his Little in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

Now 10 years later, the duo are celebrating being named Big and Little of the year.

“There’s just no way I could thank him for the way he stepped up and he just impacted my life so heavily,” said Eric.

Having just lost his father back in 2010, Eric says Mark “came in my life when I was basically at a low point and I was just kinda confused.”

But over the years, Mark has helped Eric find direction and never steered him wrong.

“You’re invested in it,” said Mark. “That’s what I love about it. Love about our relationship.”

“It just feels like we’re one big family now,” said Eric.

This family is in it for the long haul. Even with Mark and his wife expecting their third baby in August and Eric heading off to Allegheny College around the same time to play football and study education.

Mark thinks the world of Eric.

“Any person who genuinely cares about other people whether their family, friends, or stranger, are deserving of good things to come their way,” said Mark.

He’s just been there,” Eric said. “I just want to say thank you, I appreciate you, and I love you for that.”

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Brother#Football#Allegheny College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
wtae.com

Pittsburgh bride hospitalized during honeymoon in Cancun

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Friends, family and strangers are rallying around a newlywed couple from Pittsburgh stuck in a Cancun, Mexico, hospital after the bride fell ill on their honeymoon. Sweethearts since their days at Hampton High School, Christine and Matt Roth were married on July 4. Click the video...
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Native’s Husband Recovered From Surfside Condo Collapse

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After missing for two weeks, the body of a man married to a Pittsburgh native was recovered from the Surfside condo collapse. The body of Ruslan Manashirvo was recovered Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was 36 years old. Nicole Doran-Manashirov, a South Park native who is married to Rusland, is still unaccounted for. #UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021 Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

WPXI’s Amy Hudak weds WTAE’s Jim Madalinsky in a marriage made for TV

A pair of Pittsburgh TV journalists have tied the knot. WPXI-TV anchor and reporter Amy Hudak married WTAE-TV reporter Jim Madalinsky on Saturday, marking the culmination of a media love story that began at WHAM-TV in Rochester, N.Y., and survived the couple’s staggered move to Pittsburgh. The ceremony and reception were at the Fox Chapel Golf Club.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 4 Elderly Friends Were Playing Golf

Today's jokes are about the exciting game of golf, with the first joke centered around four elderly golf players and the second one about the unusual pairing of a lion and a cat. As we grow old, health specialists often tell us to focus on our physical and mental health....
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Man From Kalamazoo Could Be The Next Big Brother Champion

A man from Kalamazoo will be competing on the next season of Big Brother set to premiere on July 7th. Meet Xavier Prather. Although he lives in Wisconsin now, he's originally from Kalamazoo. Prather is an attorney who describes himself as, "fun loving, personable, and confident." Qualities that will, hopefully,...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Remembering WTAE broadcasting legend Ricki Wertz

PITTSBURGH — Ricki Wertz, the host of WTAE-TV’s wildly popular children’s program “Ricki and Copper,” has passed away. Wertz died Wednesday at her home in Chicago, Illinois. Wertz hosted the show “Ricki and Copper” from 1959 to 1969 on WTAE, alongside Copper, a dog that was her own pet. She...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
RelationshipsSheKnows

Eric Catches Quinn and Carter Together While Thomas Puts The Moves On An Unsuspecting Hope

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Enjoy the Deep South from the Pitt of Your Soul with Hilda’s Kitchen

A dream straight from the soul, Hilda’s Kitchen is more than what Reverend Avis Williams could’ve ever imagined. “[Hilda’s Kitchen had been a dream of mine for years, probably 10 or 15 years,” said Williams. “I was working still and had no restaurant experience, but I started planning for it, just writing recipes down in a spiral notebook, and the Lord allowed it to come into fruition last year.”
Athens, PAMorning Times

My Brother's Keeper celebrates 29th year making 'ugly quilts'

ATHENS – My Brother’s Keeper recently celebrated 29 years of making sleeping bags for the homeless, with a luncheon at the Athens United Methodist Church, Athens. The church provides work space and storage for the group ongoing. It was two of their congregation, Thelma Green and Alice Eastham, that began the work bees in 1992 after reading about Flo Wheatley of Hop Bottom, Pa., and how she started making blankets to hand out after seeing the homeless when she took her son for medical treatment in New York City. Soon people noted what she was doing and donated scraps of fabric to make the patchwork quilts, hence the more common designation “Ugly Quilts.” There are now groups all over the U.S.
NBAInternational Business Times

Jazz Jennings Proud Of Brother Griffen For Making It To Florida Law Review

Jazz Jennings celebrated her brother Griffen Jennings' achievement on Instagram. The LGBT rights activist said her brother's dedication and motivation inspire her. Many fans left congratulatory messages on Jazz’s post. Jazz Jennings is a proud sister after her brother Griffen Jennings made it to the Florida Law Review. The “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy