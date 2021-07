Matt Dunn, associate managing director in Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, discusses options for securing RDP, which differ significantly in terms of effectiveness. Most of the problems with setting up Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) for remote work involves making RDP accessible via the public internet. RDP itself is not a secure setup and therefore requires additional security measures to keep workstations and servers protected. Without proper security protocols in place, organizations face several potential risks, including the increased risk of cyberattacks. The typical targets of these attacks tend to be small businesses because they often lack the resources needed to protect against and respond to these threats.