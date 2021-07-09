Town Increases Enforcement of Wildlife and Trash Violations for Bear Season

At the direction of Vail Town Council, the Vail Police Department’s Code Enforcement Division has implemented a new enforcement strategy for the 2021 bear season. In past years, Code Enforcement focused on education as the principal tool to change the behaviors of offenders and gave many warnings before escalating enforcement to being cited into municipal court for a wildlife or trash violation. Going forward Code Enforcement will only issue one warning to a residence where a violation is found before proceeding to municipal summons.