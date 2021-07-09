Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Film Breakdown: How Gabe Jackson Levels Up Seahawks Offensive Line

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CaGZ_0asYmrh600

Before the offseason had a chance to even get under way, Russell Wilson made waves mere days after the Super Bowl when he told reporters he was tired of being “hit too much,” which helped spawn months of trade rumors.

Speculation ran rampant about Wilson potentially being dealt elsewhere and his agent made matters worse by releasing four teams his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for. The Seahawks tuned out the noise, however, instead continuing to build their roster around their star quarterback.

Among the major moves made to bolster the roster for another run at a championship, general manager John Schneider shipped a fifth round pick to the Raiders for reliable veteran Gabe Jackson in March, instantly upgrading pass protection in the interior. He's expected to start at right guard, while second-year lineman Damien Lewis will shift over to the left side.

Since entering the league in 2014, Jackson has consistently been one of the best at keeping his quarterback clean. Last season, though he received his lowest pass blocking grade of his career (69.9) from Pro Football Focus and allowed a career-worst 26 pressures, he wasn't charged with a single sack and only yielded two quarterback hits against Derek Carr. It was the fifth time in his career where he surrendered one or fewer sacks and two or fewer quarterback hits, further illustrating his reliability protecting quarterbacks.

With a multi-year extension in tow, how big of a difference will Jackson make for Seattle’s offensive line? And will he provide the answer needed to keep Wilson upright more often next season? Check out my latest film breakdown as I take a look at his biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Comments / 0

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
47
Followers
437
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Damien Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Richard Sherman’s Game & Bank Account Do All of the Talking

“I’m the best corner in the game! When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you gonna get.”. Meet Richard Sherman. He’s the type of corner National Football League fans dream of. He’s a trash-talking Pro Bowler who backs his mouth with his brains and his brains with his body. For opposing teams, Richard ‘Optimus Prime’ Sherman is a nightmare. But for Seattle Seahawks fans, Sherman in his prime was a dream come true.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who must consider signing Richard Sherman before the season

The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner and quite a few teams could still be looking to upgrade their roster. Among the current available free agents is veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. It is surprising that he is still available, but it seems very likely that someone will scoop him up before the start of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Russell Wilson not best Seahawks QB ever says Trent Dilfer

Former NFL talking head and QB Trent Dilfer tweeted something out early in the morning about Russell Wilson that may have some doubting Dilfer’s sanity. And rightfully so. Dilfer stated plainly that the best quarterback in Seahawks history isn’t Wilson but that it is Matt Hasselbeck. No offense to Hasselbeck...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Trent Dilfer Gets Called Out For His Seahawks Comment

Trent Dilfer has proven that he can play and coach the quarterback position fairly well. However, the former Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion may have missed the mark with his latest comments. On Saturday afternoon, Dilfer revealed who he believes is the best quarterback to ever suit up...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Richard Sherman reportedly considering reunion with Seahawks

The free agent is keeping his options open apparently, and is still considering a return to the Seahawks. “I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to” Seattle, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported recently, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. Fowler notes that Sherman still has a house in Seattle, and that “most people” around the league “think he’d like to still play on the West Coast.”
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Exec on Russell Wilson: 'Don't Get the Sense' Seahawks Are Sold Long Term on QB

It may have been all hugs and laughs at Seattle Seahawks minicamp last month, but at least one NFL executive isn't sold on Russell Wilson's future with the franchise. "There's something going on there," one high-ranking NFL official told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I just don't get the sense they are sold on him long term."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Star Has Honest Reaction To Russell Wilson Drama

At one point during this NFL offseason, it seemed like Russell Wilson’s days with the Seattle Seahawks were numbered. Wilson expressed his frustration with Seattle’s roster construction and his agent even listed a few teams he’d play for in the event that he was traded. Fortunately for the Seahawks, things never reached the point where a deal had to get done.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks: Latest Jamal Adams contract update is frustrating

Despite both sides desire to get a contract done, Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks don’t seem to be close on a new deal. Jamal Adams got his wish last offseason, getting traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks. His first season with the Seahawks went well, as he set the record for most sacks by a defensive back in a season (9.5). His presence in opposing backfields was a key reason why Seattle’s defense turned the corner last last year.
NFLESPN

Better, worse or the same? How the Seattle Seahawks' offense has changed this offseason

SEATTLE -- The issues that led to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive collapse in the second half of last season were largely, but not exclusively, related to scheme. The Seahawks didn't have enough of a short and intermediate passing game to keep defenses honest once they started taking away the deep throws that were working so well early on. It's a big reason why Pete Carroll replaced Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator with Shane Waldron.

Comments / 0

Community Policy