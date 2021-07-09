Nation's eyes on Utah: How is Gov. Cox handling the 'twin crises' of COVID-19, drought?

Gov. Spencer Cox provides updates on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a weekly briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Gov.Spencer Cox was in the national spotlight again Thursday, this time joining Washington Post Live to talk about the "twin crises" he's juggling while leading the state of Utah: the rising presence of the COVID-19 delta variant and the drought gripping the West.