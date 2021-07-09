Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Enhancements to Safety Reviews of Multifamily and Commercial Buildings
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) announced several new initiatives to enhance safety reviews of multifamily and commercial properties in the District. These initiatives include mandating proactive reporting of unsafe structural conditions, increasing the scrutiny of engineering, and implementing real-time reporting of required inspections. These actions are in response to the recent building collapses in Surfside, Florida and 916 Kennedy Street NW.thedcline.org
Comments / 0