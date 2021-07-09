Cancel
Washington, DC

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Enhancements to Safety Reviews of Multifamily and Commercial Buildings

Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 7 days ago

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) announced several new initiatives to enhance safety reviews of multifamily and commercial properties in the District. These initiatives include mandating proactive reporting of unsafe structural conditions, increasing the scrutiny of engineering, and implementing real-time reporting of required inspections. These actions are in response to the recent building collapses in Surfside, Florida and 916 Kennedy Street NW.

The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

