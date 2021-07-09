Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Arrow Video reveals its amazing Shawscope: Volume One Blu-ray box set for 12/6, plus Supercar, One Crazy Summer & more

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s been a busy week of new title announcements here at The Bits. So let’s wrap things up with a few more here today. But first, more new disc reviews... So enjoy those and know that lots more disc reviews are on the way for next week, including some new 4K Ultra HD reviews from yours truly. [Read on here...]

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobcat Goldthwait
Person
John Cusack
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Richard Donner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercar#4k Video#Box Set#One Crazy Summer#Arrow Video#K Ultra#Shaw Brothers#Zavvi Us#Donnie Darko 4k Uhd#Network#Air#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

1982’s Video Nasty ‘Midnight’ Featuring Tom Savini Gore Effects Getting Uncut Blu-ray from Severin

Three releases for September 2021 were announced by Severin Films today, including Giallo movie The Fourth Victim (1971) and Christian slasher A Day of Judgment (1981). Severin explains, “A decade after co-writing Night of the Living Dead, writer/director John Russo gathered members of George Romero’s Pittsburgh crews to film a new shocker fueled by equal parts grisly grindhouse jolts and ‘80s satanic panic.”
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Hot Summer 4K UHD Glory - July 2021 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide

As we melt from the record-breaking temperatures across the country, retreating into the cool loving embrace of our air-conditioned screening rooms is more and more appealing. Whether you avoid the hot weather with a nice big screen flat panel or a fully decked out 4K projector, July has some impressive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases hitting store shelves or your favorite online retailer. From old childhood 90s classics to deep-cut fan favorites, there's something for everyone this month!
Movieslrmonline.com

Pixars Luca Packs Tons of Bonus Features In Its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD Release

TRENETTE AL PESTO! — Emma Berman, Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer provide the voices of a trio of new friends in Disney and Pixar’s “Luca.” Outgoing and charming, Giulia invites Luca and Alberto to her house where they have pasta for the first time—it’s a hit. What she doesn’t know, however, is that her new friends are actually sea monsters who just look human when they’re dry. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” debuts on Disney+ on June 18, 2021. © 2021 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Paramount makes A Quiet Place II official for 7/27, plus Shawshank 4K & Kieslowski’s Three Colors Trilogy on Ultra HD in France

We’ve got some great Blu-ray and 4K release news to share with you all today... Let’s start with Paramount... as expected, Paramount Home Entertainment has officially announced the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II later this month on 7/27, with the Digital only release expected tomorrow (on 7/13). You’ll also be able to buy a 2-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and Digital. A Quiet Place: Part II in 4K will include Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Last Castle, The (Blu-ray Review)

In the first few minutes of The Last Castle, director Rod Lurie cheekily shows Col. Winter (James Gandolfini) listening to Salieri—on vinyl, no less, which is a nice touch. It’s a brief moment which is easy to miss, but it quickly limns the nature of the story. For all its military trappings, this is a retelling of Amadeus: a man with limited skills of his own becomes destructively jealous of a truly gifted individual. The actual narrative involves a legendary general named Eugene Irwin (Robert Redford) who is court martialed and sent to a maximum-security military prison run by Col. Winter. Winter deeply admires Irwin, but because of his own insecurities due to lack of combat experience, he feels the need to exert his authority over Irwin and the rest of the prisoners. Irwin simply wants to do his time and leave, but as he becomes aware of the sadistic treatment of the prisoners by Winter, his own natural leadership skills result in the prisoners becoming organized and forming a resistance. Winter’s initial feelings of inadequacy may be due to his inexperience, but as the film progresses, he becomes insanely jealous of the loyalty commanded by men like Irwin. While The Last Castle bears a superficial resemblance to other military films (and even has a touch of Brubaker to it), it’s ultimately the story of Salieri attempting to destroy Mozart.
MoviesPosted by
FOX26

New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights for the week of July 12-18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's a healthy week for new and catalog to-own releases. So, let's dive in. A Quiet Place Part II - The sequel to "The Quiet Place" arrived in theaters a year later than expected and while the box office returns might not have been as robust as they might have been in a pre-pandemic setting, the film managed a worldwide total of $279 million. More importantly, it's a good film that doesn't simply mimic the formula of the first movie. Where "A Quiet Place" was more of a thriller with sci-fi and horror elements, "A Quiet Place Part II" is more of an action film. The focus has also shifted from the adults to the children. I'll most certainly be adding this to my personal collection and look forward to whatever might come next for the franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

True Romance 4K Trailer Arrives, Arrow Video Restores the Tarantino-Scripted Classic

One of the best films of the 1990s and an all-time classic, True Romance, is finally getting a 4K treatment from Arrow Video. The Quentin Tarantino-written and Tony Scott-directed film is set to arrive on 4K UltraHD and Blu-ray on July 19. Unfortunately, the True Romance limited edition will be available in the U.K. only. Fans of the film in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer. But the discs are region-free, and with a little trouble, fans in the States could still watch the film. The set can be pre-ordered from Arrowfilms' website. A trailer was released recently.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘In The Heights’ Dated for 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins is jumping to Digital and physical home video formats. The In The Heights...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

6 Richard Donner Movies That Should Be in Your Blu-ray Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re a fan of ‘80s cinema, you’ve seen at least one Richard...
Moviessknr.net

A New Clip For Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two Has Arrived

Looking forward to their panel at Comic-Con at home as well as seeing the final film. Here is a new clip for you to enjoy. Sofia Falcone comes to her father’s aide in Gotham City, but Carmine Falcone already has new, unlikely partners to escalate his plans in an all-new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Summer Must Haves: 5 Criterion Collection Movies You Need to Pre-Order

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Criterion Collection has a slew of new releases coming your way to amp...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Deleted Scene From Cameron Crowe's Classic Film ALMOST FAMOUS

Cameron Crowe‘s classic 2000 film Almost Famous is 21 years old this year. This is such a great movie, and it’s easily my favorite Cameron Crowe film. Paramount Pictures is releasing the film in 4K Ultra HD and in a New Limited Edition Blu-ray this month, and it features both the theatrical cut and “bootleg” director’s cut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy