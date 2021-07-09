Arrow Video reveals its amazing Shawscope: Volume One Blu-ray box set for 12/6, plus Supercar, One Crazy Summer & more

In the first few minutes of The Last Castle, director Rod Lurie cheekily shows Col. Winter (James Gandolfini) listening to Salieri—on vinyl, no less, which is a nice touch. It’s a brief moment which is easy to miss, but it quickly limns the nature of the story. For all its military trappings, this is a retelling of Amadeus: a man with limited skills of his own becomes destructively jealous of a truly gifted individual. The actual narrative involves a legendary general named Eugene Irwin (Robert Redford) who is court martialed and sent to a maximum-security military prison run by Col. Winter. Winter deeply admires Irwin, but because of his own insecurities due to lack of combat experience, he feels the need to exert his authority over Irwin and the rest of the prisoners. Irwin simply wants to do his time and leave, but as he becomes aware of the sadistic treatment of the prisoners by Winter, his own natural leadership skills result in the prisoners becoming organized and forming a resistance. Winter’s initial feelings of inadequacy may be due to his inexperience, but as the film progresses, he becomes insanely jealous of the loyalty commanded by men like Irwin. While The Last Castle bears a superficial resemblance to other military films (and even has a touch of Brubaker to it), it’s ultimately the story of Salieri attempting to destroy Mozart.