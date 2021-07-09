Cancel
Science

Alzheimer's patients remain hopeful about new drug

By Jaclyn Cangro
Bay News 9
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has changed who will qualify for a new Alzheimer’s drug, shrinking who is eligible from about six million people to somewhere between one and two million. Aduhelm was approved by the FDA last month. On Thursday, it was announced it will only be made...

