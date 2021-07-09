Black Widow Premiere helps local businesses

Florence Pugh helped make one of the funniest sequences in Black Widow. Polygon and Little White Lies reported that the helicopter joke came from the director and her stars pushing back on a period joke in the script. Nicole Holofcener, director of Walking and Talking, came in to craft the lines. Once they saw the rewrites, director Cate Shortland decided that Pugh just had to be the one to deliver the zinger at David Harbour’s Red Guardian. He made that joke about it being “that time of the month” and Scarlett Johansson, Pugh, and Shortland wanted to interrogate that a bit. Funny enough, the rest of Black Widow features a whole lot of relitigating things from Natasha’s previous adventures as an Avenger. Early returns seem to indicate that audiences were receptive to it. Here’s what Shortland had to say.