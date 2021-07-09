Black Widow Premiere helps local businesses

Florence Pugh cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed young stars during her awards season run for Little Women – and she’s continuing her fashion winning streak on the promo tour for Black Widow, her first sojourn into the Marvel universe opposite Scarlett Johansson. For the blockbuster’s London premiere in Leicester Square, the 25-year-old worked with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray to source a bespoke Miu Miu ensemble (in jet-black, naturally), featuring a midriff-baring top with crystal rope lacing. Amping up the sparkle factor: Pugh’s Swarovski-covered Jimmy Choo heels, diamond Bulgari jewellery, and manicure, which featured one crystal-studded nail on each hand courtesy of artist Sabrina Gayle. Her hair and make-up, meanwhile, paid tribute to ’90s grunge, with rose-coloured tips and matching eyeshadow that felt worthy of Gwen Stefani in her No Doubt days. (Lanvin’s Bruno Sialelli would approve.) Below, the starlet takes us through her mimosa-fuelled process of getting ready for the big night.
