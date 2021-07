Lara Hogan is a leadership coach and the founder of Wherewithall. As more people begin to feel safe to travel, visit family and take extended time off, you’ll begin to receive more out-of-office auto-responses from coworkers whom you really need to talk to ASAP. For many people, this past year was incredibly challenging and traumatizing. Your colleagues genuinely need true time off. That means no emergency calls, no surprise meetings and no returning from their vacation to an enormous pile of work.