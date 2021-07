Three Iowa counties, including Marion, are among the nation’s top 25 communities for health care access, according to a recent analysis by the U.S. News & World Report. Counties are ranked in the study on three primary metrics including the percentage of people without health insurance, the availability of hospital beds to receive care and access to primary care providers to deliver care. Marion County, served by MercyOne affiliate Knoxville Hospital & Clinics, ranked 23rd in access to care. Just more than 4% of county residents are uninsured compared to more than 10% nationally. The county has good access to primary care providers and specialty services. Access to adequate hospital beds is Marion County’s strength.