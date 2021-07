Are you planning to travel to Surfers Paradise, Australia soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Surfers Paradise with suggested tours!. Surfers Paradise is literally a paradise located on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. Its high-rise skyline and Surfers Paradise Beach can prove the beauty of this area. Anyone who spends their vacation here will find enjoying themselves all throughout the day and even the night. Lots of shops, cafes and nightclubs can be found all over the place. And due to its warm weather, Surfers Paradise is also the perfect getaway any time of the year!