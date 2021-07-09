With Trevor Rosenthal no longer an option, will the A’s pursue a closer at the trade deadline?
The A’s spent $11 million on Trevor Rosenthal with hope that the highly-regarded free agent would replace Liam Hendriks’ production as closer and anchor Oakland’s bullpen. But Rosenthal will not throw a single pitch with the A’s this season after undergoing back-to-back surgeries for his Thoracic Outlet syndrome in April and then a season-ending procedure for a torn labrum on Tuesday.www.marinij.com
