Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dutchess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUTCHESS COUNTY At 728 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Amenia, or 16 miles east of Rhinebeck, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amenia, Millbrook, Millerton, Dover Plains, Bethel, Smithfield, Lithgow, Attlebury, South Amenia, Shunpike, Shekomeko, Bangall, Bains Corner, Mabbettsville, Littlerest, Northeast Center, McIntyre, Amenia Union, Sharon Station and Stissing. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH