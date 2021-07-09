Cancel
Campbell County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming West central Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Spotted Horse, or 38 miles northwest of Gillette, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Spotted Horse around 535 PM MDT. Echeta around 545 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Gillette Airport, Camplex Event Facility and Rozet. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 117 and 144. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

