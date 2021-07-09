Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT, HAMPTON, COLLETON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 728 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Hendersonville, or 7 miles northeast of Yemassee, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Walterboro, Yemassee, Hendersonville, Green Pond, Gardens Corner, Sheldon, Early Branch and Ashepoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH