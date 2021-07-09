Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT, HAMPTON, COLLETON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 728 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Hendersonville, or 7 miles northeast of Yemassee, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Walterboro, Yemassee, Hendersonville, Green Pond, Gardens Corner, Sheldon, Early Branch and Ashepoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
County
Hampton County, SC
City
Hampton, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Green Pond, SC
City
Yemassee, SC
City
Sheldon, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Coastal Colleton#Inland Colleton#Nws Charlestonsc Noaa Gov#Colleton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy