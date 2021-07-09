Auburn Athletics mourns loss of pioneer Dr. Jane Moore

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is mourning the loss of one of the most influential woman in the history of its athletics department. Dr. Jane B. Moore has died. “For more than 50 years, Dr. Jane Moore made an indelible impact on Auburn University and Auburn Athletics,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “She believed in the human touch, a quality she consistently demonstrated to student-athletes, who have benefited profoundly from her example.”