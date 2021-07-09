For Some People, Working From Home Sped Up Their Decision to Retire

For Mona Janochoski, a chemist who ran a laboratory at 3M in St. Paul, Minnesota, working from home during the pandemic was the deciding factor. It was the first time in her career that she had not gone to an office every day. And she found that she enjoyed being home with her husband, Tom, who had retired as the CFO of a trust company in 2017. Her daughter, who was a graduate student, was living with them, too. That got Janochoski thinking about something she had not given much thought to before: quitting her job after 36 years and seeing what else life had in store.