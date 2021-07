The U-S House Biofuels Caucus is introducing legislation to make it clear the E-P-A has the authority to allow year-round sales of E-15 and higher blends of ethanol. The bill would overturn a recent federal circuit court ruling that the E-P-A didn’t have the power to take that step. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is co-chair of the House Biofuels Caucus. The other Iowans serving in the U-S House — Ashley Hinson of Marion, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa and Randy Feenstra of Hull — have signed onto the bill as co-sponsors. Axne says adverse court rulings, like the one earlier this month that derailed year-round E-15 sales, are based on information about ethanol that’s four decades old.