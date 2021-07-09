WSP increasing presence on SR 17 south of Moses Lake due to high number of wrecks, DUIs
MOSES LAKE - The Washington State Patrol is increasing its presence on state Route 17 between Moses Lake and Othello after a number of serious collisions. “The amount of fatal, serious injury and other avoidable collisions are trending upwards at the halfway point of 2021,” Trooper John Bryant stated. “This stretch of highway sees yearly increases in traffic from commuter, commercial, agricultural and tourist vehicles.”www.ifiberone.com
