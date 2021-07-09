Joan Ann Bates (née Trujillo)of Silver Spring, Maryland, formerly of Denver, Colorado passed away on June 9, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital, in Washington, D.C., at the age of 77. Joan was born at home on April 10, 1944, in Vallejo, California. Her father was employed, at the time, as an engineer at Mare Island Naval Ship Yard, in support of America’s war effort during World War II. Joan and her family subsequently moved back to El Rito, New Mexico where she grew up. In 1961, she graduated from the Northern New Mexico Normal School. The Normal, founded in El Rito, was the first Hispanic-serving institution in the United States. Established initially to train teachers, it later became an elementary and high school for the region. Joan joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served honorably at U.S. Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. While serving, she met and married Richard Allen Bates, also in the Navy. They divorced a few years later, having two children. Over the years, Joan worked for the federal government and various businesses, before retiring as an administrative assistant. She lived in Chicago, Denver, New Orleans, and San Francisco. Joan later moved to the Washington, D.C. area to be closer to other family members. Joan was a very private person, but she was known for her cooking and impeccable attire. She also loved music, needlepoint, and embroidery. Joan is survived by her daughter, Annette Elizabeth “Tootsie” Benson (née Bates), her son, Michael Anthony “Tony” Trujillo, three grandchildren (Erick Benson, Candace Trujillo, Dallas Trujillo), and one great-grand child (Dustin Trujillo); brother, Juan Geronimo “Johnny” Trujillo, sisters, Carmen Margarita Teufel, Manuelita Viola Walsh, Cleofas Lucille Lamb, sister-in-law, Marcelle K. “Percy” Trujillo (née Johnson), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is missed by her family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Benito Trujillo Sr., and Maria Aniceta “Annette” Trujillo (née Jaramillo), a sister, Alicia Trujillo, and a brother, Jose Benito “Ben” Trujillo, Jr. The family will have a ceremony with military honors for Joan on July 8, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family of Joan Ann Bates (nee Trujillo) has entrusted their care of their loved on to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of The Española Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com.