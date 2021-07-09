Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Rito, NM

Joan Ann Bates

By Tierra Amarilla Deserves Better
Rio Grande Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Ann Bates (née Trujillo)of Silver Spring, Maryland, formerly of Denver, Colorado passed away on June 9, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital, in Washington, D.C., at the age of 77. Joan was born at home on April 10, 1944, in Vallejo, California. Her father was employed, at the time, as an engineer at Mare Island Naval Ship Yard, in support of America’s war effort during World War II. Joan and her family subsequently moved back to El Rito, New Mexico where she grew up. In 1961, she graduated from the Northern New Mexico Normal School. The Normal, founded in El Rito, was the first Hispanic-serving institution in the United States. Established initially to train teachers, it later became an elementary and high school for the region. Joan joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served honorably at U.S. Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. While serving, she met and married Richard Allen Bates, also in the Navy. They divorced a few years later, having two children. Over the years, Joan worked for the federal government and various businesses, before retiring as an administrative assistant. She lived in Chicago, Denver, New Orleans, and San Francisco. Joan later moved to the Washington, D.C. area to be closer to other family members. Joan was a very private person, but she was known for her cooking and impeccable attire. She also loved music, needlepoint, and embroidery. Joan is survived by her daughter, Annette Elizabeth “Tootsie” Benson (née Bates), her son, Michael Anthony “Tony” Trujillo, three grandchildren (Erick Benson, Candace Trujillo, Dallas Trujillo), and one great-grand child (Dustin Trujillo); brother, Juan Geronimo “Johnny” Trujillo, sisters, Carmen Margarita Teufel, Manuelita Viola Walsh, Cleofas Lucille Lamb, sister-in-law, Marcelle K. “Percy” Trujillo (née Johnson), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is missed by her family and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Benito Trujillo Sr., and Maria Aniceta “Annette” Trujillo (née Jaramillo), a sister, Alicia Trujillo, and a brother, Jose Benito “Ben” Trujillo, Jr. The family will have a ceremony with military honors for Joan on July 8, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family of Joan Ann Bates (nee Trujillo) has entrusted their care of their loved on to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of The Española Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com.

www.riograndesun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
State
Maryland State
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
City
Vallejo, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
City
San Francisco, CA
Denver, CO
Obituaries
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Obituaries
City
El Rito, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ann Bates#Normal#Hispanic#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy