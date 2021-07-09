Cancel
Obituaries

Cecilia Herrera

By Tierra Amarilla Deserves Better
Rio Grande Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecilia Herrera 58 of El Guique passed away June 19, 2021. She was survived by Benjamin Edmonds whom she raised as her own. Sister Viola Herrera who also lived with Cecilia Herrera. Chris Nicole and Angela Moe. Sister Linda Garcia And family Brother Lino Herrera and family Alexandra, Angelica, Ambrosia and Marshall Garcia. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ohkay Owingeh, with a burial to follow at the El Guique Cemetery. The family of Cecilia Herrera has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com.

www.riograndesun.com

#Catholic Church#Christian
ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
