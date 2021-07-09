Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera 58 of El Guique passed away June 19, 2021. She was survived by Benjamin Edmonds whom she raised as her own. Sister Viola Herrera who also lived with Cecilia Herrera. Chris Nicole and Angela Moe. Sister Linda Garcia And family Brother Lino Herrera and family Alexandra, Angelica, Ambrosia and Marshall Garcia. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ohkay Owingeh, with a burial to follow at the El Guique Cemetery. The family of Cecilia Herrera has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com.www.riograndesun.com
Comments / 0