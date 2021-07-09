Lawmakers ask Idaho legislature to reconvene following mandatory vaccine for health systems
BOISE, Idaho — Some Idaho lawmakers are voicing their hesitations about the mandatory vaccines and calling on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene and take up the matter. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin posted her request to social media Friday asking Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to call lawmakers back into session following the announcements of the health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.www.kivitv.com
Comments / 5