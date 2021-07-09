Becky Sanchez, 68, a resident of Rio Lucio, NM passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1953, in Embudo, NM to Eduardo and Estefanita Romero.She is preceded in death by her parents Eduardo and Estefanita Romero, grandparents Amarante and Dolores Montoya, and Juan Antonio and Emilia Suazo Romero. Mother in law Belen Sanchez and sister in laws Norma Sanchez, Judy Valdez and several other relatives.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charlie Sanchez. Children: Charlotte Sanchez companion Fernando Lopez, James Sanchez companion Melissa Sandoval; Grandchildren: Dominic, Dylan and Mia Lopez, Isaiah Sanchez, Nicholas and Julissa Romero. Brothers: Edward Romero, Jr. (Stella Munoz), Clovis Romero (Cecelia), Ray Romero (Bea); special niece Virginia Gonzales (Allen) Brother/Sister In Laws: Josephine Gonzales (Liberato), Jerry Sanchez (Mary), Connie Chacon (George DeHerrera), Jesse Sanchez (Pita Trujillo), Lorraine Vasquez (George), Gilbert Sanchez, Carol Sanchez, Steve Valdez and Daniel Vigil and many other numerous relatives.Becky was a loving wife, beloved mother, and grandmother who always had a smile on her face. Becky lived a happy and loving life with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was always eager to support her grandchildren at all their sporting functions. You could find her in the kitchen making tortillas and food for her family while listening to 89.1. Becky will always be remembered as a supportive, kind hearted, loving, optimistic and joyful woman. She was the Matriarch of our family and kept us all together. She will be deeply missed and the memories she made with us will last forever in our hearts.Funeral Services were as follows: Rosary services were Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Rivera Funeral chapel in Española, NM. Mass service was at 11:00 am on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the San Antonio de Padua Parish in Peñasco, NM. Burial followed at the Llano cemetery. Pallbearers are as follows: James Sanchez, Isaiah Sanchez, Dominic Lopez, Dylan Lopez, Fernando Lopez, and Nicholas Romero.