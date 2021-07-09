Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Five arrested after mob of 600 lynch Italian man in Honduras

By Celine Wadhera
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPvs3_0asYhZtV00

Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of an Italian man who was lynched by a mob of 600 villagers for allegedly murdering a homeless man in a rural Honduran village.

On Thursday, Italian national Giorgio Scanu was attacked with sticks, stones and machetes at his home in the village of Santa Ana de Yusguare, in Honduras’s southern department of Choluteca, 80 km south of Tegucigalpa , the Honduran capital.

Police reports based on complaints from local residents allege that the 65-year-old Italian man beat Juan de Dios Flores, a 78-year-old homeless man, to death for damaging ornamental plants in his garden earlier this week.

Rebeca Martinez, a spokeswoman for the Honduran security ministry said: “More than 600 angry residents entered the residence and used sticks, stones and machetes to kill the Italian accused of having killed Mr Juan de Dios Flores.

She added that parts of Scanu’s home and vehicle had been set on fire.

According to security officials, five people between the ages of 19 and 55 have been arrested for Scanu’s murder, including a retired engineer who lived in the village.

Ms Martinez added that police were present when the mob stormed Scanu’s residence, but were unable to safely intervene due to the large number of people involved.

Authorities continue to search for others involved in Scanu’s lynching .

Comments / 46

The Independent

The Independent

178K+
Followers
89K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Lynching#Murder#The Mob#Italian#Honduran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Florida StateNew York Post

Woman in love triangle arrested for allegedly killing Florida state senator’s son

A Florida woman caught in a love triangle with the son of a Florida state senator has been arrested for busting into his date unannounced and killing him, authorities said. Lakoria Shamece Washington, 24, allegedly forced her way into an apartment earlier this month and fatally shot her ex-girlfriend’s date, Jason Campbell, the son of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, NBC Miami reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Elderly Woman Beheaded Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; Decapitated Body Found

The decapitated body of a 62-year-old woman was found near her village in India over the weekend. Police said she was allegedly beheaded over accusations she had been practicing witchcraft. Two people have been detained over the incident, and a police investigation is underway. A 62-year-old woman in the Indian...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, is found living on his own in New Jersey house for six months after his father abandoned him to go back to Honduras

A 14-year-old boy was found living on his own in New Jersey for six months after his father allegedly abandoned him to move back to their home country of Honduras. Officers in Morris Township encountered the teen - who has not been named - at around 4am on June 11 after noticing he was riding his bike without any headlights, according to a police press release.
Bronx, NYPosted by
NBC News

Video shows gunman shoot man next to two children in the Bronx

New York City police released a video Friday showing two children getting caught in the middle of a shooting as a gunman chased down a 24-year-old man in broad daylight in a Bronx neighborhood. Police said the shooter opened fire, inches away from the children, around 6:45 p.m. ET Thursday...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Elderly Woman Allegedly Tortured By Cops In Police Station, Dies In Custody

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Mariyamma, was allegedly tortured to death by police. She was arrested last week after she was accused of stealing money from her employer. Disciplinary action has been initiated against a sub-inspector and two constables over the incident. A 40-year-old woman in India's Telangana state died...
WorldTelegraph

Spanish man who ate his mother ordered to compensate brother

A man who killed his mother, chopped her into pieces and spent more than two weeks eating body parts he kept in plastic food containers has been jailed in Madrid for 15 years and five months. Alberto Sánchez Gómez, a 28-year-old from Madrid, was found guilty of murder and desecrating...
Hewitt, TXKWTX

Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police have arrested five suspects in connection with a shooting in June in Hewitt Park that left a man who was playing basketball with several other adults injured. Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17, William Morgan 20, and Desiree Haynes, 20, are...
Public Safetyrock947.com

Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained...
Public SafetyNew York Post

18 killed in bloody shootout between Mexican drug cartels

Eighteen people were killed during a bloody shootout between suspected Mexican drug cartels on Friday. The gunfight happened in the city of Valparaiso in a remote area of Zacatecas state, just north of Mexico City, according to several reports, citing Rocio Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the state government. She told...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...

Comments / 46

Community Policy