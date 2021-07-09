Greenwich Choral Society Announces Auditions for Prospective Members

The Greenwich Choral Society announces auditions for Fairfield and Westchester County singers interested in becoming a member of the area’s premier choral group. Auditions will be conducted in early September for those interested in joining GCS, including; September 11th and 18th at 10:00 AM and September 13th, 14th and 21st at 6:00 PM. Sopranos, altos, basses and, especially, tenors are invited to schedule an audition. Those interested may call Bill Fulton at 203-322-2990 or e-mail cbful@snet.net to schedule a date and time.