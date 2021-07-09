CIM Group Closes $135.85 Million Construction Loan to Medistar Corporation for Texas A&M University Student Housing and Parking Complex in Houston
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender, and developer, announced today that it has closed a $135.85 million construction loan to Medistar Corporation. The loan package will finance the development of a student housing complex and parking garage at Texas A&M Innovation Plaza, a five-acre mixed-use project at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX. The Medistar development with Texas A&M University System is the largest public-private partnership undertaken outside Texas A&M’s flagship university in College Station, TX.www.businesswire.com
