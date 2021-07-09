Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

CIM Group Closes $135.85 Million Construction Loan to Medistar Corporation for Texas A&M University Student Housing and Parking Complex in Houston

Business Wire
 8 days ago

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender, and developer, announced today that it has closed a $135.85 million construction loan to Medistar Corporation. The loan package will finance the development of a student housing complex and parking garage at Texas A&M Innovation Plaza, a five-acre mixed-use project at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX. The Medistar development with Texas A&M University System is the largest public-private partnership undertaken outside Texas A&M’s flagship university in College Station, TX.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Housing#Construction Loan#Commercial Real Estate#Cim Group Closes#Medistar Corporation#Texas A M#The Texas Medical Center#Cim Group#Cim Group Cim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Reno, NVKTVN.com

Reno's First-Ever High-Rise Student Housing Complex Now Under Construction

(Rendering courtesy: CRG, GMH Communities and Canyon Partners) Construction is starting soon on a new student housing high-rise development across the street from the University of Nevada, Reno. When completed in fall 2023, The Academy at Reno will be 12-stories high and hold 755 beds. Reno’s first high-rise student housing...
Syracuse, NYrebusinessonline.com

Aptitude Development Sells 287-Bed Student Housing Building to Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York City-based Aptitude Development has sold The Marshall, a 287-bed student housing building in Upstate New York, to Syracuse University for an undisclosed price. The property opened in 2018 at the site of a former strip mall and is located within two blocks of campus. The Marshall’s 147 units come in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with built-in desks, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a fitness center, private and open study rooms and a resident lounge and bistro café. The Marshall also houses retail space that is leased to Five Guys and Kung Fu Tea.
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

The Roxborough Group Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at More Than $518 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roxborough Group, LLC, a private real estate investment firm, announces the final closing of its latest value-add fund, Roxborough Fund III, L.P. with capital commitments of just over $518 million, which is above the fund's original hard cap. Fund III's institutional investors include endowments, corporate pensions, public pensions, asset management firms, consultants and family offices.
College Station, TXmultihousingnews.com

Medistar Receives $136M in Construction Financing

CIM Group has secured a $135.85 million construction loan on behalf of Medistar Corp. The package will facilitate the development of a 714-bed student housing complex serving primarily the students of Texas A&M Health Science Center Houston, and an adjacent parking garage. The 5-acre mixed-use project will be located at...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Coming to Greenspoint: A $77 million, 325-unit affordable housing complex

The city on Wednesday approved a $15 million loan to help finance a 325-unit affordable housing complex near the Greenspoint Mall, by far the largest project in the city’s Harvey recovery program and one officials hope will help revitalize the area. City Council unanimously voted in favor of the forgivable...
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Multi-million dollar construction projects are ongoing at West Texas A&M

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multi-million dollar construction projects are ongoing at West Texas A&M University. According to university officials, about two dozen projects are underway and represent more than $18 million in investment. These projects include improvements to the Virgil Henson Activity Center, new flooring in residential halls, and elevator...
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

PCCP, LLC provides a $29 million construction loan to Rockworth Companies for project in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City — PCCP, LLC announced today that it has provided a $29 million construction loan to Rockworth Companies for the development of TwentyOnes, a 108-unit urban infill multifamily project with 20,500 square feet (sf) of ground-floor retail located at 2041 S and 2100 E in Salt Lake City, UT. The site is located in the Sugar House submarket, one of the oldest and most established neighborhoods in the metro area, and is less than 15 minutes southeast of downtown Salt Lake City.
Troy, NYnewyorkconstructionreport.com

Construction begins on $18 million affordable housing development in Troy

Construction has started on an $18 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Troy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says in a statement. The Hillside Views Neighborhood Revitalization project will redevelop eight vacant or underutilized parcels in the city’s North Central area to create 51 energy-efficient affordable homes with 26 units reserved for previously homeless households in need of support services.
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Plaza West apartment complex sells for $12 million to N.J. group

The latest in a series of Forsyth County apartment-complex sales involves the Plaza West property being sold for $12 million to a New Jersey group. A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday listed the buyers as Plaza EC LLC and Plaza EC 2 LLC, both of Lakewood, N.J. The sale was completed July 1.
Highland Park, ILrejournals.com

Simek Property Group closes $2.45 million apartment sale in St. Paul

Simek Property Group sold its fourth apartment property this year — this one in St. Paul, Minnesota — in a 1031 Exchange. Parkway Flats, at 931-945 St. Paul Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, recently sold for $2.45 million. This two-building property contains 20 units consisting of one and two bedrooms.
Kutztown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Real estate firm DLP buys student housing complex near Kutztown University for $21 million

DLP Real Estate Capital, a fast-growing real estate investment firm co-headquartered in the Lehigh Valley, has scooped up a student housing complex near Kutztown University. DLP paid $21.1 million for Edge at Kutztown, a 184-unit, 552-bed community in Maxatawny Township that is about a half-mile from the university, JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday. JLL said it marketed the property on ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy