Margaret "Peggy Jablonksi is challenging the idea that history isn’t necessarily something we need to go out and seek, saying often, we are standing right on it. With her “Cape Cod Camino Way” series of weekly walks this summer, Jablonski takes groups of people through three Cape towns to uncover history. The journeys, which grew out of a series of walks hat Jablonski undertook in all 15 Cape towns last year, are attempts to examine local history, ask questions and correct traditional narratives.