A shoplifting incident in Bethel is under investigation. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole power tools from a hardware store in town. Bethel Police have posted two photos of the unmasked man on their Facebook page, though the quality is so different that some comments wondered if it was the same man. Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Bethe Police Ofc. Fuenzalida at 203.744.7900 ext. 660.