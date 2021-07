It's been a few months since we heard from Bad Bunny but it would be a crime if he didn't deliver us some sort of banger to enjoy the summer months. The Latin trap artist had a prolific year in 2020, releasing three projects including Las Que No Iban A Salir which he recorded in the thick of the pandemic. Even though he came through with the single, "De Museo." The new single has a slow-burning start as Bad Bunny croons over the percussion-less production for the first half of the song. By the time the drums drop, Bad Bunny picks up the speed of his flow as he weaves through the 808s.