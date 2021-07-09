Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends

culinaryunion226.org
 11 days ago

Spring Valley resident Ireland was laid off in March 2020 from The Mirage. She was recalled back in the fall but as an on-call employee. The handful of hours she was able to work affected her weekly unemployment benefits, because those hours must be reported to Nevada’s employment office, and resulted in her making less money each month than if she were to stop working and remain on unemployment.

www.culinaryunion226.org

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Spring Valley, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Moratorium#Cdc#Mirage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 7

Community Policy