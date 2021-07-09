Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Spring Valley resident Ireland was laid off in March 2020 from The Mirage. She was recalled back in the fall but as an on-call employee. The handful of hours she was able to work affected her weekly unemployment benefits, because those hours must be reported to Nevada’s employment office, and resulted in her making less money each month than if she were to stop working and remain on unemployment.www.culinaryunion226.org
Comments / 7