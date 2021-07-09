From Beyoncé to Justin Bieber, Here Are Ed Sheeran's 8 Best Collaborations

Thinking out loud! Ed Sheeran can't stop gushing over his baby girl, Lyra Antarctica, ever since he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their daughter in August 2020. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," the singer-songwriter announced via Instagram in September. "We are completely in love with her," he continued. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back."