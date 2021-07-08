Detroit Seeks Disaster Declaration Amid Flooding Cleanup
DETROIT (AP) — City crews and residents in Detroit are continuing the cleanup from last month’s rainstorm that left streets and hundreds of basements flooded. In addition to getting basements cleared out and soggy debris removed from curbs, the city is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government so homeowners can get financially reimbursed for losses due to flooding, Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Thursday.www.usnews.com
