Man choking on bag of marijuana saved by police officer during traffic stop in Ohio
(FOX NEWS) -- An Ohio state trooper is being credited with saving a choking man who swallowed a bag of illegal marijuana during a traffic stop. "Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana," the Ohio State Patrol’s official Twitter account wrote on Thursday, accompanied by footage of the scene.www.wdrb.com
