CHICAGO – It’s not the first time he’s done something like this by any means, which is a big reason the club looked his way to make a major change in 2021. As promised, Chicago Fire FC owner Joe Mansueto decided to change their “Fire Crown” logo in early 2021 after it was not well received by supporters during its first year in use. When doing so, they looked to veteran designer Matthew Wolff to aid in the club’s quest to find an identity that better fit their supporters.