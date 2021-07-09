Cancel
Norman, OK

Lady Bears add Freshman Kendra Gillispie

KCEN
KCEN
 6 days ago
WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears have added 6'2" freshman Kendra Gillispie to the 2021-22 roster, head coach Nicki Collen announced Friday. Gillispie, a native of Norman, Okla., will be the only freshman on the squad and comes to Baylor after an impressive senior season at Harding Charter Prep. She averaged 26.8 points per contest, ranked No. 58 overall and was the No. 10-ranked forward on the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 for the class of 2021.

