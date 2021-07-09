My Hero Academia Promo Teases Hawks' Secret Villain Meeting
My Hero Academia is teasing a secret villain meeting for Hawks with the promo for its next episode! The fifth season of the series came to a temporary standstill thanks to its recent programming delay in Japan, but now the anime (and Kohei Horikoshi's original manga) will be roaring back with a new entry. Episode 103 of the series will finally be making its debut on Saturday, July 10th and it will be offering a crucial next step in filling out not only the Endeavor Agency arc but the next massive arc to come soon after.comicbook.com
Comments / 0