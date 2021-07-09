My Hero Academia Promo Teases Hawks' Secret Villain Meeting

My Hero Academia has revealed new locales for the setting of its new World Heroes' Mission movie! As the third feature film in the My Hero Academia franchise prepares for its release in Japan next month, more details about what we can expect to see in the upcoming feature are starting to be revealed. Previously confirmed to see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki (who in the film are in the midst of their work study under Endeavor) teaming up with pro heroes around the world in order to take on a terrorist group, now we have gotten some details about where exactly in the world the battles will take place.