Custer County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER CENTRAL CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southeastern Custer State Park, or 12 miles southeast of Custer, moving southeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Buffalo Gap, Fairburn, Wind Cave National Park, Blue Bell, Custer State Park, Legion Lake, Buffalo Corrals and State Game Lodge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

