Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR BOX BUTTE COUNTY At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Berea, or 7 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. Additional storms were located west of Hemingford also moving southeast. Two inch hail was reported 9 miles south-southwest of Marsland at 522 PM MDT. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained spotter reported. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH