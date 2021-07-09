Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Proposed transit plan would revitalize the East Lancaster Corridor, if it's funded

By Eric Griffey
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — Since the horse and buggy days, the East Lancaster Corridor has been a transportation hub in Fort Worth. In the 1920s, the street was designated as part of the Bankhead Highway, the first all-weather transcontinental highway stretching from Washington, D.C. to San Diego. Today, the TxDOT on-system roadway is listed as a Historic Texas Highway by the Texas Historical Commission.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Bus Rapid Transit#First Transit#Eastside#Trinity Metro#Retail#Pid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy