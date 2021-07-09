Proposed transit plan would revitalize the East Lancaster Corridor, if it's funded
FORT WORTH, Texas — Since the horse and buggy days, the East Lancaster Corridor has been a transportation hub in Fort Worth. In the 1920s, the street was designated as part of the Bankhead Highway, the first all-weather transcontinental highway stretching from Washington, D.C. to San Diego. Today, the TxDOT on-system roadway is listed as a Historic Texas Highway by the Texas Historical Commission.spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0