TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: Beach Accessibility for Those With Limited Mobility
Tillamook County offers beautiful, sandy beaches for all to enjoy. The Pacific Ocean, rocky bluffs and sandy dunes provide stunning views. But for wheelchair users or anyone with a mobility aid (cane, crutches, walkers and scooters), the shifting sands can be treacherous and often impossible to navigate. Fortunately, you can still enjoy a day at the beach with a specially designed beach wheelchair, available for loan at three popular towns on the Tillamook Coast: Manzanita, Pacific City and Rockaway Beach.www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
