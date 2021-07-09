Cancel
Solana Beach, CA

Friends of the Solana Beach Library awards scholarships to six local students

delmartimes.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Directors of the Friends of the Solana Beach Library recently announced the winners of the 2021 Friends Scholarships for education beyond the high school level. Five of this year’s six winners of the $1,000 scholarships were seniors from Torrey Pines High School (TPHS), and the sixth was homeschooled. All of them were supported by outstanding letters of recommendation from their teachers and others. And all showed determination and resourcefulness in dealing with the challenges of applying during COVID-19 restrictions.

