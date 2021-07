Among the 150 people still missing in the rubble of the Surfside condo that collapsed June 24 is one woman who was on the phone with her husband when the tragedy took place. Mike Stratton was in Washington D.C. on a business trip when he got the phone call around 1:30 a.m. from his 40-year-old wife, Cassondra “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton.